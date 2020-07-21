Violet Marie Taylor Harmon, of Jacksboro, died on Sunday July 12, at the Waters Nursing Home Clinton. Loving wife to the late William Walter Harmon. Mother to Mike Harmon (Angela) Archer Harmon (Robert) and the late Cierra Harmon; grandmother, to London, Keenan, Monet, and Kala.

She is survived by her four sisters, Sondra Wilson, Dolly Lykins, Marilyn Dunbar, and Ginger Turnbill, and the late Joyce Martin, Betty Murray, Jerry Taylor and Shirley Hansard.

The family received friends at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Wednesday July 22, with funeral service followed. Graveside services will be held on Thursday July 23, at 11 a.m. at Campbell County Memorial Gardens. The Harmon family is grateful to the kind and compassionate care our mother received while at the Waters Nursing Home Clinton.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 23, 2020



