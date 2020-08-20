1/
Violet (Humfleet) McCullough
Violet Humfleet McCullough, age 73, of Frakes, Kentucky, died on Friday, Aug. 7 at her home. 
She was born Sept. 25, 1946 in Jellico.
She is survived by her husband, Tony McCullough; father, Edward Humfleet; mother, Mildred Douglas Humfleet May.
She is survived by her children, Harvey McCullough, "Red" McCullough, James McCullough, Denise Herrell, Tonya Partin, Paige Parks, Harmony McCullough; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Monday, Aug. 10 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral following with the Rev. Randy Douglas officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
