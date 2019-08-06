Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Dale Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virgil Dale Brown, born Jan 18, 1950, was a man who had an expansive love for his family, friends, country and God. His sense of humor was boisterous and his wit lively. Many stories about his great talent for brightening up his environment live in family and railroad history. But we could keep him as God called him home on his Daddy's birthday of April 16, adding some brightness in heaven.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Thresa Brown; his sister, Jenell Brown Davis whom he grew up with on Watts Ave. in London; There he developed a dedicated work ethic, mowing yards old to buy his school clothes. He followed that in adult life a 32 year career as a locomotive engineer.

Listed are family who survived and mourn his absence on earth while celebrating his presence in heaven, his wife, Susan Tidwell Brown; ex wife, and mother of children, Judy Elliot Brown; Children and step children and their spouses, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) and John Overton of Lexington, Tami Jo Brown and Marsha Smallwood of Erlanger, Heather and Matthew Massengill of LaFollette, Candace and Matthew Norton of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Kelsi Dale Rains, Nathan and Preston Massengill , Parker Swafford, Ellie and Boone Norton,; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Caiden, Bella and Christian Rains; special family, Keith and Donna Rains; lifelong friends, Gary Hill; additionally, a multitude of friends and family celebrate the life of this man with vibrant personality.

Dale enjoyed traveling, especially a trip to our western states with friends, BJ Clair and Jerry Whicker where they camped and collected gemstones. Cruising to Alaska and seeing magnificent Denali with Susan, the love of his life, was also a treasured trip. He enjoyed life's simple pleasures, drinking coffee, on the upstairs porch while admiring Pine Mountain and watching grandchildren blow bubbles. A favorite saying of Dale's was, Move on! When life dealt trials and tribulations. With God's help he made a peaceful transition last Tuesday, moving on to his true home where many souls received him.

A Faithful member of Jellico United Methodist Church, he expressed thst the following be thanked for their dedication to his care, Fresenius Dialysis Clinic in LaFollette; the staff at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico; University of Tennessee Medical Center; south Whitley Volunteer Fire department; all others who helped him in his time of need.

The family received friends on Saturday until the funeral services for Virgil Dale Brown was held Saturday, April 20, in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the rev. Calvin Hays and the rev. Johnny Walker officiated. Burial was followed at Campground Cemetery in Loudon.

The House- Rawlings Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 2, 2019

