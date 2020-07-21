Virgil E. "Bogie" Teague, age 93, of White Oak (Duff), died on Wednesday, July 15, in Greer, South Carolina. He was born April 28, 1927 in Eagan.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Powers Teague; son, Kevin Teague; parents, Garrett and Martha Leach Teague.

He is survived by his son, J. Lynn Teague Greer, South Carolina; daughter, Sharon Prater of Murfreesboro; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside Service was (Private) on Saturday, July 18, in the Lambdin - Sunnyview Cemetery (Frakes, Kentucky). The Rev. Drew Hensley and the Brother Drew Evans officiating.

A public Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 23, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store