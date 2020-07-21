1/
Virgil E. "Bogie" Teague
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil E. "Bogie" Teague, age 93, of White Oak (Duff), died on Wednesday, July 15, in Greer, South Carolina. He was born April 28, 1927 in Eagan.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Powers Teague; son, Kevin Teague; parents, Garrett and Martha Leach Teague.
He is survived by his son, J. Lynn Teague Greer, South Carolina; daughter, Sharon Prater of Murfreesboro; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Service was (Private) on Saturday, July 18, in the Lambdin - Sunnyview Cemetery (Frakes, Kentucky). The Rev. Drew Hensley and the Brother Drew Evans officiating.
A public Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved