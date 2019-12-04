Virginia Ann "Jenny" (Miller) Lay (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ann "Jenny" (Miller) Lay.
Service Information
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7452
Obituary
Send Flowers

Virginia Ann "Jenny" (Miller) Lay, age 80, of Caryville, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 30 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 9, 1939 in Duff, to the late Alf and Mable (Irvin) Miller. Jenny was a waitress at Scottie's Restaurant in Caryville for 30 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Estle Odeva Lay; brothers, Robert, H.A., Hugh, and Leon Miller; sister, Margaret Queener.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lawson and husband, Larry of Caryville; sons, Jimmy Epperson of Caryville, Roger Epperson of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jeff Epperson and wife, Jenny of Lenoir City; grandchildren, MacKenzie, Kendra, and Chandler Epperson; great grandchild, Oakley Stone; and host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Jenny was Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with her funeral service following with the Rev. Hobert McCreary. Family and friends met at Woodlawn Cemetery for interment.
Jenny's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 5, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.