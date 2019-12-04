Virginia Ann "Jenny" (Miller) Lay, age 80, of Caryville, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 30 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 9, 1939 in Duff, to the late Alf and Mable (Irvin) Miller. Jenny was a waitress at Scottie's Restaurant in Caryville for 30 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Estle Odeva Lay; brothers, Robert, H.A., Hugh, and Leon Miller; sister, Margaret Queener.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lawson and husband, Larry of Caryville; sons, Jimmy Epperson of Caryville, Roger Epperson of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jeff Epperson and wife, Jenny of Lenoir City; grandchildren, MacKenzie, Kendra, and Chandler Epperson; great grandchild, Oakley Stone; and host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Jenny was Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with her funeral service following with the Rev. Hobert McCreary. Family and friends met at Woodlawn Cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 5, 2019
