Virginia Ann Seiber, age 55, of Caryville, passed away Sunday, July 21. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Martha Seiber, Tony and Myrtle Wallace.
She is survived by her parents, Mary Ruth and Litton Seiber; sister, Vickie Rucker and husband, Donald Rucker; brothers, Vince Seiber and wife, Gayle Seiber, Mark Seiber; nieces, Courtney Miller and husband, Weston Miller, Stephanie Seiber, Grace Seiber,
Brittany Wilson and husband, Issac Wilson; nephews, Blake Seiber, Ian Bland, Tyler Seiber and wife, Alexandra Seiber; great nieces and nephews, Brenlee and Rutledge Wilson, Declyn and Jensen Miller; special great uncle, Marshall McGhee and wife Shirley McGhee.
Family and friends will met Monday July 22, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Roger Stanley officiating.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019