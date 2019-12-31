Virginia "Jean" Ayers, of Jacksboro, died on her 90th birthday, Wednesday, Dec. 25.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tillman Howard Ayers; parents, Jess and Ethel (Monday) Claiborne.
She is survived by her sons, Earl Ayers of Cornelius, North Carolina, Michael Ayers of Jacksboro; daughter, Debra Farmer of Jacksboro; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.
Visitation was Friday, Dec. 27 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Hobert McCreary officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family went in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
