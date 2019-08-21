Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Jo Wood. View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Jo Wood, age 92, of Jacksboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13. She was a member of Jacksboro United Methodist Church. Jo was a certified teacher, but willingly gave her life to being a dedicated mom and doctors wife. After she and Burgin lovingly adopted three children, she still managed to find time to be a pilot and became a member of The Ninety-Nines; a club for woman pilots. She and Burgin shared in this love for flying, their children and their farm life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Burgin H. Wood, M.D.; parents, Patton Henry and Flossie Reece Crutchfield; brother, James D. Crutchfield, M.D., Gene Crutchfield, Richard Crutchfield; sister, Phyllis Edmondson.

She is survived by her daughter, and son-in-law, Stacey Wood-Heatherly and Michael Heatherly; sons, Scott S. Wood and Stephen E. Wood and wife, Ann Wood; grandchildren, Brandon S. Wood, Stefanie Wood Sabia and husband, Chris, Sarah B. Massengill and husband, Robert, John S. Heatherly and wife, Cheryl, Meagan Heatherly and Joshua Heatherly; great-grandchildren, Taylor Massengill, Macy Massengill, Mac Henry Massengill, Jonathon Carroll, Kinsley Carroll, Nolen Sabia, Adelyn Sabia, Natalia Wood, Arabella Heatherly; brothers, Burgin Crutchfield and wife, Jeanne, Gary Crutchfield and wife, Cindy; sister, Jane Bartley Westbrook and husband, Michael,

Jane Bartley Westbrook and husband, Michael, Wilma Jonston; sister-in-law, Jessie Crutchfield, Carolyn Crutchfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family received friends Friday, Aug. 16 at Jacksboro United Methodist Church with Memorial Service followed with the Rev. Perry Duncan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to LaFollette Medical Foundation, PO Box 128, Jacksboro, TN 37757 or Jacksboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 83, Jacksboro, TN 37757.

A private Interment will be held in Jacksboro Cemetery.

