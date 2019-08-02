Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Louise (Rhoden) Christian. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Louise (Rhoden) Christian, age 89, passed away on Saturday July 20, at her home in Jacksboro after battling a long illness. Christian was born on March 30, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio. She married Ralph Wilburn Christian on July 24, 1953. Together they raised four children. She retired to LaFollette in the 70's where she enjoyed many years of Faithful service to Jehovah, in her field Ministry and attendance at her local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witnesses, traveling and cooking for family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Marie Rhoden; husband, Ralph Wilburn Christian; son, Wilbur J. Christian.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail, Marilyn and Denise; grandchildren, who she loved dearly, Tony, Rodney, Cathy, Melissa, Susan, Heather, John, Murray, Travis and Lindsay; several great and great-great grandchildren; and Spiritual brothers and sisters.

Family received friends on Wednesday July 24, in Chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, services followed with the Elder Phil Knudson from the LaFollette Congregation of Jehovah's witnesses officiating. Interment will be 2:00 pm on Thursday July 25 in Brown Cemetery, Morehead, Kentucky.

Virginia Louise (Rhoden) Christian, age 89, passed away on Saturday July 20, at her home in Jacksboro after battling a long illness. Christian was born on March 30, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio. She married Ralph Wilburn Christian on July 24, 1953. Together they raised four children. She retired to LaFollette in the 70's where she enjoyed many years of Faithful service to Jehovah, in her field Ministry and attendance at her local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witnesses, traveling and cooking for family and friends.She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Marie Rhoden; husband, Ralph Wilburn Christian; son, Wilbur J. Christian.She is survived by her daughters, Gail, Marilyn and Denise; grandchildren, who she loved dearly, Tony, Rodney, Cathy, Melissa, Susan, Heather, John, Murray, Travis and Lindsay; several great and great-great grandchildren; and Spiritual brothers and sisters.Family received friends on Wednesday July 24, in Chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, services followed with the Elder Phil Knudson from the LaFollette Congregation of Jehovah's witnesses officiating. Interment will be 2:00 pm on Thursday July 25 in Brown Cemetery, Morehead, Kentucky.Christian's guest book may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com. Martin Wilson Funeral of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJuly 25, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019

