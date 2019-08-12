Virgle"Jughead" Malicoat age 81 of Lafollette passed away Monday, April 15 at the Lafollette Medical Center.
He was born October 25, 1937 in Campbell County, Tennessee.
Jug Head was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Monday Malicoat; parents, James and Vivian Gothard Malicoat; brother; J.C. Malicoat; sisters, Betty Austin, Aline Taylor.
He is survived by his sons, Virgle Anthony Malicoat, Clinton Enlo Malicoat, Ruben Franklin Malicat, Jason Monroe Malicoat; grandchildren, Anthony Matthew, Joseph Benjamin, Ruben Jacob, Raven Abraham Malicoat, Joseph Taylor, Christopher Ray, Austin Matthew Stone,
Megan Malicoat; brothers, Roy Matthew Malicoat, Carl Enlo "Mac" Malicoat; sister; Estelene Tyree; special niece, Betty Jo Partin; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends with funeral services following Thursday, April 18 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev Earl Powers and the Rev. Pat Ayers officiating .
Interment was Friday, April 19, in the Owens Cemetery (Morley Community).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 13, 2019