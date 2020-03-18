Vivian June Billingsley Miller
Vivian June Billingsley Miller, age 95, of Speedwell, died peacefully in her home on
March 5. Born on March 31, 1924 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, Vivian was raised there with her six brothers and sisters. Graduating Valedictorian from Middlesboro High School, she went to Western Kentucky University and then to University of Louisville for her Medical Technology and teaching degrees. She headed the laboratory at Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Vivian married Joseph L. (Jay) Miller on May 29, 1944, while Jay was on a furlough from WWII. They had 3 children: Douglas Bruce, Bradford Lee and Debra Jeanne. In 1971 her family moved to Nashville, where she taught at a medical technology school. Upon retirement, she opened a bookstore, 'Book Den', in Franklin, which she sold to move to LaFollette in 1996. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed sewing, gardening and oil painting.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lennie Billingsley; five siblings;
husband of 69 years, Jay Miller; son, Brad Miller.
She is survived by one sibling, Janet Matthews of Middlesboro, Kentucky; two children, Doug (Elleen) Miller of Roswell, Georgia and Deb (Jeff) Ellison of Speedwell; two grandchildren, William H. Ellison ll of Chicago, Illinios and Elizabeth Mahaley Ellison of Speedwell; three step-grandchildren, Sandra VanHassel (Dan) Bunting, Alan (Lynda) VanHassel and Noel VanHassel; four step-great-grandchildren, Jordan Bunting, Marissa, Ty and Cole VanHassel.
Vivian was beloved as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed the
LaFollette Garden Club and was a devoted member of LaFollette United Methodist Church.
Due to unforeseen circumstances visitation and services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to LaFollette United Methodist Church, LaFollette, TN.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 19, 2020