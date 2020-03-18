Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian June (Billingsley) Miller. View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian June Billingsley Miller

Vivian June Billingsley Miller, age 95, of Speedwell, died peacefully in her home on

March 5. Born on March 31, 1924 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, Vivian was raised there with her six brothers and sisters. Graduating Valedictorian from Middlesboro High School, she went to Western Kentucky University and then to University of Louisville for her Medical Technology and teaching degrees. She headed the laboratory at Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Vivian married Joseph L. (Jay) Miller on May 29, 1944, while Jay was on a furlough from WWII. They had 3 children: Douglas Bruce, Bradford Lee and Debra Jeanne. In 1971 her family moved to Nashville, where she taught at a medical technology school. Upon retirement, she opened a bookstore, 'Book Den', in Franklin, which she sold to move to LaFollette in 1996. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed sewing, gardening and oil painting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lennie Billingsley; five siblings;

husband of 69 years, Jay Miller; son, Brad Miller.

She is survived by one sibling, Janet Matthews of Middlesboro, Kentucky; two children, Doug (Elleen) Miller of Roswell, Georgia and Deb (Jeff) Ellison of Speedwell; two grandchildren, William H. Ellison ll of Chicago, Illinios and Elizabeth Mahaley Ellison of Speedwell; three step-grandchildren, Sandra VanHassel (Dan) Bunting, Alan (Lynda) VanHassel and Noel VanHassel; four step-great-grandchildren, Jordan Bunting, Marissa, Ty and Cole VanHassel.

Vivian was beloved as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed the

LaFollette Garden Club and was a devoted member of LaFollette United Methodist Church.

Due to unforeseen circumstances visitation and services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to LaFollette United Methodist Church, LaFollette, TN.

Condolences may be given online at

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 19, 2020

Vivian June Billingsley MillerVivian June Billingsley Miller, age 95, of Speedwell, died peacefully in her home onMarch 5. Born on March 31, 1924 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, Vivian was raised there with her six brothers and sisters. Graduating Valedictorian from Middlesboro High School, she went to Western Kentucky University and then to University of Louisville for her Medical Technology and teaching degrees. She headed the laboratory at Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.Vivian married Joseph L. (Jay) Miller on May 29, 1944, while Jay was on a furlough from WWII. They had 3 children: Douglas Bruce, Bradford Lee and Debra Jeanne. In 1971 her family moved to Nashville, where she taught at a medical technology school. Upon retirement, she opened a bookstore, 'Book Den', in Franklin, which she sold to move to LaFollette in 1996. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed sewing, gardening and oil painting.She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lennie Billingsley; five siblings;husband of 69 years, Jay Miller; son, Brad Miller.She is survived by one sibling, Janet Matthews of Middlesboro, Kentucky; two children, Doug (Elleen) Miller of Roswell, Georgia and Deb (Jeff) Ellison of Speedwell; two grandchildren, William H. Ellison ll of Chicago, Illinios and Elizabeth Mahaley Ellison of Speedwell; three step-grandchildren, Sandra VanHassel (Dan) Bunting, Alan (Lynda) VanHassel and Noel VanHassel; four step-great-grandchildren, Jordan Bunting, Marissa, Ty and Cole VanHassel.Vivian was beloved as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed theLaFollette Garden Club and was a devoted member of LaFollette United Methodist Church.Due to unforeseen circumstances visitation and services will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to LaFollette United Methodist Church, LaFollette, TN.Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressMarch 19, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close