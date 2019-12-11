Wade Jessie, age 92, of Speedwell, died on Thursday, Dec. 5. He was a member of Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church and member of Powell Valley Masonic Lodge No.488 F & AM.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Georgia McBee Jessie; parents, Lloyd and Hallie Brooks Jessie.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy and Shelia Jessie; son, Larry Wayne Jessie.
Family received friends Sunday, Dec. 8 at Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church with Masonic Service and funeral to follow with the Rev. Jim Hurst and the Rev. Tommy Cutcher officiating. Interment was held in Flatwoods Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 12, 2019
