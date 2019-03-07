Walter Anthony Ferguson, age 46, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26. He was born in Knoxville to James E. and Toni Ferguson on Oct. 25, 1972. He grew up in Clinton, and was raised in the Catholic faith at St. Therese Catholic Church. He graduated from Clinton High School, attended Pellissippi State where he received an Associates Degree in Environmental Engineering and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Science from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Prior to his terminal illness, he gave loving care to the patients at Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center as a certified nurse's assistant and continued his education in other areas of health care and was working on his certification in wound care when he became seriously ill. He loved to cook, write poetry and worked as a "cut man" at mixed martial arts events, both amateur and professional.
|
He is survived by his parents, Toni and Jim Ferguson, of Andersonville; his loving and caring sisters, Laura Gentry, and husband, Mike, of Gladwin, Michigan; Melanie Toler, and husband, Roger, of Powell, as well as their children: twins Eva and Nelson and Anna Rose. He was the proud father of Nicholas, Caleb and Roman Ferguson and granddaughter, Alyssa Ferguson.
A special thank you to his work family of PNRC, who were very dear to him, the caring staff of Cumberland Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in LaFollette and Amedisys Hospice Care, especially his special nurse, Justin.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. with Fr. Richard Armstrong celebrating along with concelebrants Monsignor Bill Gahagan and Deacons Dan Hosford and Patrick Murphy-Racey, followed by visitation with the family and a Celebration of Life reception in the parish hall. Day light savings time starts that day. The inurnment will follow the reception at St. Joseph's Columbarium. Deacon Dan Hosford will accompany the family for the blessing and Rite of Committal.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to either Attn: Patricia Neal Rehab, PNRC Recreation Therapy Department, 1901 Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916 or St. Mary's Legacy Clinic, 805 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-212-5570.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, of Lake City, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 7, 2019