Walter Ben Henegar, age 90, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, August 2. He was a long-time Deacon and member of Forks Grove Baptist Church. Walter was a retired road builder, and after his initial retirement, founded Upstate Construction. He served as a Campbell County Commissioner for 3 terms, and at 88 years old served as the Night Watchman for Deerfield Resort.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby E. Poston Henegar; son, Sam Henegar; grandson, Benji Henegar; and several sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Patsy Wilhoit and husband, Vernon; son, Rick Henegar; daughter-in-law, Karen Henegar; grandchildren, Casey Wilhoit, Keysa Suttles, Jody Henegar, Brandi Brown, and Jeremey Henegar; step-grandson, Wesley; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Madison, RaeLeigh, Destiny, Brandon, and DeShawn; special "grandson-in-law", Thomas "Hoolie" Suttles; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services Tuesday, August 4, at Forks Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie Poston and the Rev. Chris Allen officiating. The family received friends before funeral services. Family and friends met Wednesday, at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens for Graveside Services and Interment. Online condolences for Mr. Henegar may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020