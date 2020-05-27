Wanda Fay Williams Reynolds, age 77, of Nashville formerly of Jacksboro, passed away Sunday May 24. She was a life-time member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Nashville, retired from Tennessee Department of Transportation, and 1960 Graduate of Jacksboro High School.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Reynolds on April 12, 2020; parents, Harvey and Leona Hatmaker Williams; sister, Betty Hagler; brother, Marvin Williams.
She is survived by her son, Scott, Alan, Larry and Eric Reynolds; 2 grandchildren, Tiffany and Zach Reynolds; brothers, Mark and H.L. Williams; sisters, Nancy Coombes and Trish Andel; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Garden for graveside services and interment.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 28, 2020