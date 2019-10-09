Wanda Faye Russell, of Speedwell, died on Thursday, Oct. 3.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Edith Sweat Richardson.
She is survived by her husband, Claude Russell; daughters, Kerita Rena Hill and Linda Poynter; and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services and interment was held Sunday, Oct. 6, at Johnson Leach Cemetery
with the Rev. Eddie Hoskins and the Rev. Jimmy Branscomb officiated.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
October 10, 2019
