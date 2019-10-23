Wanda "Faye" Tinnel, age 77, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19 in Knoxville. She was born Jan. 25,1942 in Speedwell, a daughter of the late Dave and Ada Evans Smith. Faye had been a homemaker and loved her grandchildren very much and enjoyed shopping.
In addition to her parents, Dave and Ada Evans Smith she is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Tinnel; brothers, Bill Massey and Larry Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Angie (Tony) Poteet and Lori (David) Dossett; grandchildren, Chris Poteet, Corey (Kelsey) Poteet, Dakota Dossett, Bryce Dossett and Bo Dossett; great-granddaughter, Olivia Thomas Poteet; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 22 until the funeral hour at in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate. Services followed with the Pastor Billy Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Ric Miller and Scott Hill. Burial was Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the Greasy Hollow Cemetery in Speedwell. Pallbearers will be Chris Poteet, Corey Poteet, Dakota Dossett, Bo Dossett, Jody Beeler and Jim Beeler, Honorary pallbearers, Garvin Fortner, Billy Smith and Shawn Sharpe.
Arnett Stelle Valley Chapel Funeral Home if Harrogate was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 24, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 24, 2019