Wanda Jean Weaver, age 72, of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25 at the U.T. Medical Center. She was born Dec. 31, 1946 in Wooldridge.
Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Weaver; father, James "Jim" McCulley, Sr.; mother, Lola Harp McCulley; brother, James McCulley, Jr.
Wanda is survived by her companion, Bill Sutton; daughters, Kimberly Monday and husband Glennis, Sandy Terry and husband Dwayne, Jeannie Smith and husband David; grandchildren, Jessica Crowey and husband Kenneth, Kimber Monday, Megan Monday, Chase Monday; great-grandchild, Levi Crowley; sister, Faye Sharp; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral services followed with the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. The burial followed in Douglas Cemetery (Woolridge Community).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
