Wanda June Leach Perkins, age 80, of Jellico, passed away Tuesday, August 06, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born June 27, 1939 in Jellico (Hoot Owl Hollow).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leamon "Oscar" Perkins;
son, Danny Ray Bryant; parents, Silas and Pearl Randolph Leach;
sister, Leota Parrott; brothers, James Leach Sr. and Roger Leach.
She is survived by her sons, Earl Justice, Jr. and Tammy Moses and Michael Perkins; daughters, Cindy Hover, Theresa Nix, and Mary Whitlow; 56 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchidern; sister, Ella Mae Smith and husband Samuel; nephew, Steve Perkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Friday, Aug. 9 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed at the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Perkins officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
August 15, 2019
