Wanda Lois Seiber
Wanda (Lois) Seiber, age 79, of Caryville, died on Friday, Nov. 27.
She is preceded in death by her son, Terry Douglas; parents, C.D. and Zola Ledford Hicks.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Kenneth) Lay; sons, Michael Douglas, David Douglas and Richard Douglas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Family and friends met Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
