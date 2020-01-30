Wanda McDeerman, age 78, of Jacksboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 24. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Caryville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Danna Hutson Hill; brothers, Carl and Johnny Hill; sisters, Wilma Hillan and Bobbie Borthwick; son-in-law, Bobby Joe Campbell and recently sister-in-law, Carolyn Dilbeck.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tommy McDeerman; daughters, Lisa Campbell and Keisha Johnson and husband Kevin; son, Keith McDeerman and Juanita Sharp; grandsons, Rhett Campbell, Keaton McDeerman, Eli Johnson and Jacob Johnson;
brother, Jerry Hill and wife Carlene; sisters, Judy Cunningham and husband Eddie
Sandra Day and husband Jack; sisters-in-law, Betty Hill, Jewell Gross, Margaret Frabott and husband Dorsey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Monday, Jan. 27 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the Funeral to follow with the Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating. Family and friends met Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Sharp Cemetery in Caryville for interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020