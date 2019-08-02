Wayne Farmer, age 66 of LaFollette died on Thursday, March 14.
He is preceded in death by his father, LeJune Farmer.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred Farmer; son, Wayne Farmer; daughter , Tina Pierce, Samantha Hubbard, Sabrina Hubbard, Sara Cooper.
Visitation was Friday, March 15 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by the funeral service with the Rev. Ray Graham and the Rev. H.R. Douglas officiating. Interment was held Saturday, March 16, in Woodlawn cemetery.
LaFollette Press
March 21, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019