Wayne Phillips, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Nov. 28 in New Orleans, Los Angeles, at the age of 59. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his Mother, Fannie Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Phillips; sons, Mark Caldwell and Duwayne Phillips; daughters, Mindy Phillips Norman and Ashley Phillips.
The family received friends Friday, Nov. 29 before services. Funeral services were Friday, Nov. 29 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to assist the family with final expenses.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 5, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 5, 2019