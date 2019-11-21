Welma Ellen Watson Roberts, age 64, of Kingsport, formerly of Jacksboro, died on Thursday, Nov. 14 at Holston Valley hospital in Kingsport. She was of the Baptist faith and member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, Leland Watson; ex-husband, Jack Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Roberts; mother, Lula Watson. She will be sorely missed by all.
Family received friends Sunday, Nov. 17 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow with the Rev. Virgil Farmer officiating. Interment will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
November 21, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 22, 2019