Willard Lawson, age 67, of the Fairview Community of Williamsburg, Kentucky died on Wednesday, April 10, at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born on December 23, 1951 in Whitley County, KY to the late William Crittenden Lawson and Jewel (Siler) Lawson.
He is preceded in death by son, Bradley Lawson.
He is survived by wife, Brenda Lawson, of the Fairview Community of Williamsburg, KY; daughters, Kim Bowman and Michele Gorham.
Memorial services were held beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the eulogy presented by Mrs. Kimberly Bowman.
The Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 18, 2019
