William Arthur England, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 19, in Spartanburg, South Caroline, were he Retired from General Motors. He loved fishing, hunting and playing the guitar with his sons. His hobbies were collecting knives and guns. He did enjoy going to breakfast at McDonalds. His favorite thing to do was working on CB radios. His greatest joy though was his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna England; 5 siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Adel England; children, Bill England, Randy (Dyanna) England, Tonya (Paul) Bussell, Michelle (Travis) Honeycutt; step-children, Jimmy Arnwine, Jason (Shannon) Keelean, Chad (Samatha) Keelean; brother, Schultz (Lorrain) England; Dorothy ( Foye) Ellison, Wilma Braden; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Friday, May 22, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. A graveside service followed at Norris Memorial Gardens.

Holy-Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 28, 2020

