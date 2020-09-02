William Clayborn Hornal, age 76, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Aug. 30.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel David and Mary Margaret Singleton Hornal.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hornal; daughters, Amy Grant and Angela Legan; step-sons, Charles Vanderpool and James Vanderpool; and a host of other relatives and

Friends to mourn his passing.

A Memorial Service will be held in Nashville at a later date.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 3, 2020



