William Henry "Bill" Anderson, age 76, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, June 20, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born Feb. 25, 1944 in Campbell County to the late Millard and Gracie (Rutherford) Anderson.

He is survived by the love of his life of 50 years, Rachel (Hollifield) Anderson; son, Billy Anderson of Jacksboro; daughter, Elaine Atterson of Clinton; and a host of several nieces and nephews and host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at Martin Wilson Funeral Home with his funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Hollifield Cemetery in Jacksboro.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangments.

LaFollette Press

June 25, 2020



