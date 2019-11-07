Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Howard Bryant. View Sign Service Information Alder Funeral Home 4524 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Morristown , TN 37814 (423)-581-5113 Send Flowers Obituary

William Howard Bryant, age 83, of Talbott, went to be with his heavenly father on Oct. 26.

Born in Saxton, Kentucky, to the late William and Nancy Bryant, Howard spent most of his early life in Jacksboro, Tennessee, and had lived in Talbott since 1976. He was retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was a member of Lakeshore Road Baptist Church in Talbott. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a member of Shriners International, and an honorary adult scout leader and member of Crew 1776 at Boy Scouts of America Sequoyah Council's Camp Davy Crockett, where he served for

more than 20 years. Howard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen Bryant; sons, Keith Bryant (Quinne), Johnson City, and Greg Bryant, Knoxville; daughter, Leisha Bryant Garland (Mike), Somerset, Kentucky. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Brandon Bryant, Johnson City, Erin Bryant Cantley (Richard), Knoxville, Hannah Garland Grundmann (Emil), Frankfurt, Germany, Rebecca Garland, Nashville, and John Garland, Somerset; one great-granddaughter, Everley Cantley, Knoxville; and two god-grandchildren, Stella Treumann, Basel, Switzerland; and Bethel Bumanglag, Manila, Philippines; A host of extended family members and special friends also survive him.

The family received friends on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lakeshore Road Baptist Church, 515 Lakeshore Road, Talbott, Tennessee, with a memorial service to follow at a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeshore Road Baptist Church, 515 Lakeshore Road, Talbott, TN 37877.

Alder Funeral Home of Morristown was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 7, 2019

