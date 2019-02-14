William Michael Bridges, age 48, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), passed away Friday, Feb. 8 at his home. He was born Dec. 1, 1970 in LaFollette.
|
Michael was preceded in death by father, William "Bill" Bridges; and sister, Sherry Ann Bridges.
He is survived by wife, Lisa Keesee Bridges; stepchildren, Austin Grant Belcher and Kayla Marie Belcher; step-grandchild, Isbella McDonald; mother, Ruth Perkins Bridges; and sister, Lisa Cuel.
A host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral following at the funeral home with the Rev. Matt Ellard and Brother Jame Kilgore officiating. Michael was cremated following his funeral service.
Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 14, 2019