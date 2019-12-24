William Pete Suttles, Jr., age 53, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Dec. 19. He attended Cross-Roads Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Shauntina; parents, Pete Suttles and Louise Walden Suttles Cantrell; step-father, Rub Cantrell.
He is survived by his sons, Cody Suttles and Travis Suttles; daughter, Robin Dixon; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Monday, Dec. 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Doug Walden officiating. Interment will follow at Flat Hollow Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 26, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 25, 2019