William Shields Bolinger, age 94, passed away on April 11, at Cumberland Village in LaFollette. He was born on June 8, 1925 in LaFollette, Shields loved his God, his family, and his country. Shields volunteered for the US Army in 1943 at the age of 18 as the country fought World War II. After basic training, he was sent to the Pacific Theater where he attained the rank of Tech Sergeant serving in the Ordinance Corp in New Guinea and the Philippine Islands. During his service in the Philippines, he was injured but after surgery was returned to his unit where he served through the end of the war until discharged in Feb. 1946. Awards and medals received included the WWII Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, AP Theater Ribbon with Bronze Star and one arrowhead, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and one Bronze Star, and Meritorious Service Unit Award. He retired from LaFollette Housing Authority after 25 years. For many years, he served as a member of the Lafollette City Planning Commission. He was a member of Stooksbury Masonic Lodge F & AM for over fifty years. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and especially fellow World War II veterans.



He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Hugh Edgar and Mossie Bolinger; wife, Verla Wilson Bolinger; sisters, Doris Bolinger Baird, Vonette Bolinger Russell, Shirley Bolinger Newport; brothers, Hugh Carson and Howard; daughter, Sandy Tiller and son-in-law Dan Tiller of LaFollette; daughter-in-law, Cathy Bolinger of Delray Beach, Florida.



He is survived by his children, Marvin of Florida, Joe of LaFollette, Sheila and husband Jim Summers of LaFollette, Rick and wife Doris of Loudon, and Tammy and husband Kyle McDowell of Jacksboro; sister, Mary Ann Barker of Ada, Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren, Beth Hochstetler, Jason Bolinger, Kim Terry, Kristi Cherry, Darren Summers, Adam Summers, Brian Tiller, Mark Dupuy, Elizabeth Powers, Ricky Bolinger, Melody Wofford, Lindsey McDowell, and Joshua McDowell; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the current pandemic and government orders, the family will have a private graveside service at Bakers Forge Cemetery with the Rev. Kyle McDowell officiating. Masonic rites and military honors will be conducted. Once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the church of your choice, a local food bank or the Campbell County Humane Society.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 16, 2020

