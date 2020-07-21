William Thomas (Bill) Miller, age 71, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, July 16.
He was a United States Army Veteran and he enjoyed fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Mary Sue Parker Miller; grandsons, Nicholas and James Miller; sisters, Bonnie Henegar, Lorene Sweat, Lucille Parker; brothers, Glenn, Garrett, Larry and Ronnie Miller.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy York and husband Brian; sons, William Thomas Miller, JR (Butch) and wife Christy, James Matthew Miller and wife Patricia; grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua, Zachary, Victoria, Sarah, Dalton, Logan and Hayden; great- grandchildren, Eidie and Alexis; brothers, Kenneth Miller and Bob Miller; sisters, Wilma Wilson, Lenora Prater and Linda Miles; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Friends may call at their convenience Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
A Private Graveside Service and interment will be held Tuesday at Goins-Sweat Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association.
P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37766
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrengements.
LaFollette Press
July 23, 2020