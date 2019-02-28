Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Ward. View Sign



He was preceded in death by parents, Mike and Gertie (Overton) Ward; brothers, John, R.L. and J.C. Ward; sister, Thelma Brown; and brother-in-law, the Rev. O.P. Byrd.

Bill is survived by daughters, Lori Stimpson, and husband, Brian, of Albion, Indiana and Ronda Groogan, and husband, Robert, Sr., of LaVergne, Tennessee; son, Daniel Ward, of Jacksboro; brothers, Luther Ward, and wife, Pat, of Jacksboro and the Rev. Fred Ward, and wife, Rita, of Crossville; sisters, Lois Gibson, and husband, Kenneth, of Jacksboro, Betty Allen, and husband, the Rev. Don Allen, of Caryville and Alma Byrd, of LaFollette; grandchildren, Jessica Tabor, Megan Broeker, and husband, Mark, Katie Gyalog, Ashleigh Gyalog, Andrew Gyalog and Robert Groogan, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Andrea and Andrew Tabor; the mother of his children, Connie Ward; caregiver and friend, Shirley Brooks; and several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. His funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dwayne Byrd officiating. Following the funeral service, family and friends will proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for his interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's of Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Martin Wilson Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.



