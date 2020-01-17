William "Bill" Wesley Stroup, age 76, of Caryville, died on Friday, Jan. 10. He was a member of Lake View Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Maxwell Stroup.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Stroup; son, Kevin Stroup; daughter, Amy Stroup; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Lake View Baptist Church with his funeral to follow with the Rev. Roger Stanley officiating. Family and friends met at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 15 to proceed to Evans Cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
