William Young Roddy, Sr., age 77, of Caryville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21. He was a United States Army Veteran, and a retired construction worker. William loved fishing, hunting, and watching baseball.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Reba Roddy; sisters, Dorothy Young and Kathleen Roddy; brothers, Ed and Johnny Roddy; son-in-law, Mike Sampsel.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, "Sally" Sue Roddy; children, Belinda (Sampsel) Daugherty and husband, Charles, Billy Roddy and wife, Regina (Phillips) Roddy, Luther Roddy and wife, Jennifer (Lascola) Roddy; 12 grandkids; 7 great-grandkids; sisters, Martha Rucker of LaFollette, and Jackie Roddy of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Aug. 24 followed by the funeral service in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. George Asbury officiating. Inurnment followed at Powell Valley Cemetery with military honors provided by Campbell County Honor Guard.
William's guest book may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 29, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 30, 2019