Willie Jean Shoun , age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, died on Sunday, Nov. 17. She was born in Oneida, and was the daughter of the late Andy and Cindy Neal Muse. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
She is preceded in death by her son Randy Shoun.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Shoun; sons, Steven and Mary Shoun.
The family received friends Sunday, Nov. 24 at Gravehill Baptist Church in Oneida with funeral service to follow with the Rev. Don Kidd officiating. Interment to follow in Shannon-Muse Cemetery in Glenmary.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 28, 2019