Willie Neal Hensley, age 81, of Greeneville, formerly of LaFollette died on Thursday, June 18.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Hensley; parents, Fred and Lossie Evelyn

(Hensley) Housley.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Hensley of Greeneville, and Billy Hensley of

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; daughters, Lisa Lynn, Shelia Estes, Angel Hensley, and Laura Bullock, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and relatives to mourn his passing.

Graveside service was on Tuesday, June 23, at Jacksboro Cemetery.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 25, 2020



