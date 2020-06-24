Willie Neal Hensley
Willie Neal Hensley, age 81, of Greeneville, formerly of LaFollette died on Thursday, June 18.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Hensley; parents, Fred and Lossie Evelyn
(Hensley) Housley.
He is survived by his sons, Richard Hensley of Greeneville, and Billy Hensley of
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; daughters, Lisa Lynn, Shelia Estes, Angel Hensley, and Laura Bullock, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and relatives to mourn his passing.
Graveside service was on Tuesday, June 23, at Jacksboro Cemetery.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020

