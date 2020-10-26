1/
Wilma June (Byrd) Garrett
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma June Byrd Garrett, age 76, of Duff, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, at the Jellico Medical Center.  She was born Dec. 11, 1943 in Claiborne County.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Hatfield;     son, Jeffery Allen Garrett; parents, Clyde and Evalee Day Byrd;  brother, Paul Byrd.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Lynn Hatfield and husband Curtis; father of her children, Ancil Garrett;     grandchildren, Tracey Michelle Hatfield, Ashley McNealy and husband Stewart, Joseph Allen Garrett; great-grandchildren and expecting another one in November, Lyric McNealy, Caidam Jeffery James Garrett; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
Services (Private) Thursday, Oct 15, in the Clairfield Baptist Church Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved