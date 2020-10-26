Wilma June Byrd Garrett, age 76, of Duff, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, at the Jellico Medical Center. She was born Dec. 11, 1943 in Claiborne County.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Hatfield; son, Jeffery Allen Garrett; parents, Clyde and Evalee Day Byrd; brother, Paul Byrd.

She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Lynn Hatfield and husband Curtis; father of her children, Ancil Garrett; grandchildren, Tracey Michelle Hatfield, Ashley McNealy and husband Stewart, Joseph Allen Garrett; great-grandchildren and expecting another one in November, Lyric McNealy, Caidam Jeffery James Garrett; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

Services (Private) Thursday, Oct 15, in the Clairfield Baptist Church Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020



