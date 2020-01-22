Wilma Sue (Clifton) Rogers, age 79, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Jellico, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Madeira Healthcare in Madeira, Ohio.

She was born on April 11, 1940 to the late Clyde Harvey Clifton and Anna Mae (Kasee) Clifton in Jellico. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jellico.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Brown) Spence; son, Benny Brown; and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the First Baptist Church of Jellico. Funeral services followed with the Pastor Dr. Bob Dunston and the Rev. E. Wayne Barton, II officiating.

Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 23, 2020

