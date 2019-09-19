Windy Su Brock, age 41, of Jacksboro, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14. She was born in Oak Ridge, on Nov. 9, 1977. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Though she was educated to be a paralegal, she loved her work as a hospice CNA and often said it was her calling. She was a very creative person and a talented artist. She was also passionate about her involvement in the drug rehab program MIST. Most of all, her child Jonah Gabriel was the light of her world. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Marcella Boshears Reed, Mildred Long Brock, and Columbus "C.J." Toby Brock.
She is survived by her son, Jonah Gabriel Brock; twin sister, Cindy Lu Kennedy; husband, DK; brothers, Jason Wayne Brock and wife, Maranda and Andrew Garrick Graves and wife Yasmin Stoss; father, David Brock and wife, Wendy; mother, Helen Graves Tammaro and husband, and husband, Louie; step-father, Rick Graves; grandfather, Gary Reed; special aunt, Margaret Daughtery; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
??The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. James Dunn and the Rev. Jimmy Ault. http://www.holleygamble.com.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home of Caryville is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 19, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 20, 2019