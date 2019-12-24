Winona S. Monday, age 87, of Speedwell, died on Friday, Dec. 20. She was a member of Bradens Chapel Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elder J. C. Monday; daughter, Vicky Edwards; parents, Elder W.M. (Bill) Sparks and Leecy Bean Sparks.
She is survived by her son, Michael Monday; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends from Sunday, Dec. 22 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Services were Monday, Dec. 23 at Bradens Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Russell officiating. Interment followed at Bradens Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
