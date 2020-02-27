Woodrow Marlow, age 76, of the Tackett Community (Duff), died on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born Oct. 7, 1943 in Tackett.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dee and Mary Eastridge Marlow.

He survived by his children, Michael Marlow, Rhonda Albrecht, Michael Marlow and Scott Marlow; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

The Funeral followed at the Funeral Home. The burial was Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Oddfellow Cemetery (White Oak) Duff.

In lieu of flowers donations will be greatly appreciated toward a headstone.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

February 27, 2020

