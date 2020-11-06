Wymer Carl Chiarini, age 64, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, at his sister's home.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1956 to the late Earl Chiarini and Barbara "Petree" Chiarini.

He is survived by his son, Jake Chiarini of Ohio; daughter, Susie Underwood of Jacksboro; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Saturday, Oct. 31, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home, with the funeral service following with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating.

Interment followed funeral services at Powell Valley Cemetery.

Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 virus, the family requested that everyone who attended the service to please wear a mask to help stop the spread of the virus.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store