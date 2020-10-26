Yvonia Morrell, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Oct. 15.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel Shephard Housley.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Potts Hickman; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A private family entombment will be held at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020



