Yvonne Shaw
Yvonne, Shaw, age 72, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, March 28. She attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Known to her students as "Miss Shaw", she was a beloved educator with the Campbell County School System for over 30 years, primarily with Wynn School and Jacksboro Elementary School. She was an avid Tennis player and former CCHS Tennis Coach.
She is preceded in death by her father, Milton "Sonny" Prewitt; brother, Nick Mays.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Frank Shaw; children, Courtney Mansell, Amy Reimers and husband Michael, Todd Shaw and wife Katie; grandchildren, Makenzie, Ryder, Julianna, Dane, Isabel, and James Bennett; mother, Mrs. Geneva Brown Prewitt; sister, Charlotte Ballou and husband, Robert; sister-in-law, Dee Mays; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky with the Rev. James Mullens officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 197 (131 Mount Zion Lane), Jacksboro, TN 37757. Online condolences for Mrs. Shaw may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 2, 2020