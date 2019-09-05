|
Aldis Jerome Browne III La Jolla Aldis Jerome Browne III, 79, of La Jolla, California, died in his home on August 15, 2019.Aldis spent his childhood years in Chicago, Illinois. The son of Aldis Browne Jr. and Bertha Browne (nee Erminger) he was educated at Milton Academy, Lake Forest College, Yale University and the University of Chicago School of Business.Aldis was an internationally known art dealer, and, as founder of Aldis Browne Fine Arts in New York City, distinguished himself by assisting in acquisitions and setting up exhibitions for major museums and art galleries, including The Australian National Gallery, The Museum of Modern Art, The Solomon Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.Prior to founding his own company in 1972, Aldis worked as a gallery director for the Peter Deitsch Gallery and later served as vice president of Associated American Artists. Aldis moved from New York City to Los Angeles in 1986, where he continued to work as a private dealer and became increasingly involved in community affairs. He chaired the first standing arts committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (2008 - 2009), co-founded and was acting Executive Director of the Venice Community Trust (2005-2007) and served on the board of the Venice Chamber of Commerce (2005-2009). In 2010 he moved to La Jolla, CA, shifting his professional focus to private art consultation and online curation. Notably, he lent his considerable prowess to help artists, collectors, businesses, and political activists bring attention to various endeavors and causes.An avid collector himself, nearly every facet of Aldis' life reflected his own deep and abiding love for art. He dedicated much of his personal and professional life to supporting the arts, always prioritizing love of the work. As a maven, connector, and art advocate, he enriched many lives.Aldis is survived by his wife, Maria; his sons, Ross and Aldis IV; his grandchildren Reggie and Victoria, and his brothers, Howell and John Kenneth.Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in La Jolla Light on Sept. 5, 2019