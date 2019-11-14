|
La Jolla Alice Maude Johnson passed away peacefully in her home on October 25, 2019. Alice was born in Clinton, Iowa, on February 18, 1919. Alice graduated from UCLA and moved to Brawley, where she worked as a school teacher until she married. While in the Imperial Valley, she was President of the Calexico Woman's Improvement Club, President of Las Vecinas Auxiliary of Imperial and Mexicali Valley, and was also president of the Calexico School Board. Alice was president multiple times of the La Jolla Woman's Club as well as the California Republican Women of La Jolla.Alice enjoyed swimming a half-mile every day into her 90's; and was a lifelong bridge player and continued to enjoy playing into her 100's. She loved her rose garden, golf, enjoyed reading, and one glass of chilled Merlot every day.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (Imperial Valley pioneer farmer), her daughter, Jill, and a great-grandson.She is survived by daughters, Joy Phoenix of Tucson, Arizona, Judy Ekdahl of El Cajon, Gail Rojas of Pacific Beach; and her niece, Cindy Nelson. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, Leslie Daggy, Andrea Corrie, Christine Morton, as well as 8 great-grandchildren, 3 1/2 great-great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was much loved and will be missed. Private family service pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nature Conservancy. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Alice Maude Johnson February 18, 1919 - October 25, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Nov. 14, 2019