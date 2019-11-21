|
Ann Mansfield LA JOLLA La Jolla has lost one of its dearest Windansea residents, Ann Mansfield, a resident for 69 years. The 91-year-old widow, known for her jolly laugh, warm hugs and daily trips to buy Lotto tickets, passed away in her home from a sudden heart attack October 20. She had lived on Westbourne after her marriage in 1950 to La Jolla born resident, Andy Mansfield. They met at San Diego University pursuing pharmacy degrees, but she dropped out to become a wife and mother. They made their home as Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy. Her initial move to her home brought sorrow, losing both of her two daughters as infants, and then being told not to try for more children. So, she became a loving teacher's assistant at Bird Rock Elementary. It brought her great joy to be in the company of children's laughter and to be stopped in town by adults who remembered her as a favorite mentor. After her husband's death in 1983, she found comfort with her large family, friends and neighbors. Ann offered her home like a Bed and Breakfast to countless family members who kept her company. She shared her home with her sister and brother-in law, Nancy and Paul McCarthy, for many years, as well as with her sister, Mary Presnell, her brothers, Mike Witowich and Ted Witowich when they lost their spouses. Several nephews also shared her home at various times. Her sister, Celia, and brothers, Tony, Paul and John visited often with their families. It was important to Ann to take care of family and feed them. She was the last of her nine siblings to leave this physical world.Ann also had a love for dogs; two auspiciously were named Annie, back to back. She would have no problem being reincarnated as a dog and being walked to Windansea to sit on a bench watching the surfers or sunset. A typical visit to her home, after hugs, consisted of "Welcome! Sit Down! Are you hungry? I made stuffed cabbage, or you can get Mexican across the street, Promiscuous Fork has my favorite burger, the Anna code bluedinner tonight we can walk to the Mandarin Houseif you spend the night we can go to Harry's for breakfast or just walk to Busy Bee's for a breakfast burrito. "What month were you born againa Libralet me read your horoscopelet's take your lucky numbers and walk to the Liquor Box to buy some scratchers and numbers for tonighttomorrow we can drive to Viejas and play Bingotwo-Away, one-AwayBingo! "Are you strong enough to crack macadamia nuts? The tree was loaded this year. "Make sure to spread your feet in the sand, and dip toes in the waterbe careful of the riptidego visit the new baby seals in the cove. "Time to walk AnnieAnnie where'd you hide you little!"Now let's sit and rest with a glass of Moscato wineall the Judge shows are fun to watchtonight let's watch Turner Classic Moviesmy three favorite movies are Four Feathers, The Robe and Captain Courageous where Spencer Tracy will make you cryI used to go to two movies theaters in one day as a kid, a dime to get in."So many neighbors and workers of local businesses from the local veterinarian to the surrounding restaurants are sad to see her go. An employee from Rigoberto's Taco Shop said he saw her for 11 years, twice a day, and they'd wave to each other as she shuffled over to check the Lotto. It was the heartbreaking end of an era as her nieces, nephews, great niece and nephews, friends and neighbors entered the lonely house she called "a million- dollar tear down", to old furniture covered in long-standing slipcovers, hundreds of movie tapes, clutter and boxes of belongings. Where to begin? She had nothing of monetary value. She was the value. Her soul was the most precious gift the family and community had. We found treasures in old spoons and dishes she made her stuffed cabbage in, troll dolls and Raggedy Ann dolls, rummage sale items that held memories for us, and her hats, enough fancy and fun hats for us all to wear. There were thousands and thousands of photos to go through. One of my favorite photos is of Ann in her wedding dress in front of her home. She was married not only to Andy but to La Jolla. Her ashes will be spread in the ocean with a private memorial. It's time to just rest now Annjust rest. We love you and miss you. Paula Senkowski, niece.
