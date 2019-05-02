Resources More Obituaries for Anne Klein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne C. Klein

Obituary Condolences Flowers Anne C. Klein December 22, 1924 - April 3, 2019 La Jolla Anne C. Klein (nee Cochran), died on April 3, 2019, in San Diego, CA. She was 94 years old. Anne L. Cochran, the eldest daughter of George L. and Anne (nee Scott), was born in St. Anne's Hospital, Chicago, Illinois on December 22, 1924. Her sister, Jean, followed closely behind in November 1925. In 1932, the family moved to Burlington, Iowa, where Anne graduated from Burlington High School in 1941. At age 16, she matriculated to junior college. After graduating, Anne worked on airplane engines at the Mack Avenue plant in Detroit; one of the "Rosie the Riveters." She moved to California in late 1944, and graduated from Stanford with a degree in American history (1946). She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. After graduating Stanford, Anne moved with several roommates to Washington, DC. She worked as an editor for the Atomic Energy Commission until her marriage to David Klein in 1953. Anne met David on a blind date on January 10, 1951, in Washington, DC; they were married on March 24, 1953, in Helsinki, Finland, during David's first tour in Moscow.Anne joined her husband in Moscow for the latter part of his tour. While there, she gave birth to the first of six children, Peter Scott, on March 14, 1954, in Berlin, Germany. During her convalescence there, she advocated for David to work in Germany. Following their departure from Moscow, they moved to Berlin for two years, then to Bonn for three more. During this time, five more children were born: Steven Cochran in October 1955; twins, John Winfield and Barbara Jean, in December 1956; and twins, Richard Lee and Suzanne George, in May 1958. In 1960, David was re-assigned to Washington DC, and the family of eight moved to Chevy Chase, MD for six years. In 1966, David was assigned to Moscow. He and the two daughters moved first. Anne stayed behind and, with the help of the boys, packed the house. Anne and the boys sailed to Europe and, en route to Moscow, spent several weeks touring Europe. After two years in Moscow, the family was transferred to Berlin, for a double assignment totaling six years.As the wife of a diplomat, the tours in Moscow and Berlin were exciting and filled with entertaining. They hosted visiting US dignitaries, members of the international diplomatic community as well as German and Russian nationals. Her dinners were well known for their unique themes, food, and dancing. She loved being in Europe amidst so much history. Following David's retirement from the Foreign Service in 1975, the family moved to Princeton, New Jersey. Anne worked at the seminary and the Woodrow Wilson School. During these Princeton years, Anne volunteered extensively at the Youth Correctional Facility and the Suicide Prevention Center. She earned an MA degree from Rider College, conferred 1990. In 1988, they moved to La Jolla, California. She was a dedicated volunteer, serving at the La Jolla Library for nearly 30 years, at Darlington House and as a docent at the La Jolla Art Museum. Anne always loved to travel. She and David frequently returned to Europe, sometimes for prolonged visits. She had traveled to every continent: to Africa, Asia, Islands of the Pacific, India, to the Antarctic (to see the penguins), and to northern Canada (to see the polar bears). She always read of travels, but when she could no longer travel, she traveled through her children.Anne C. Klein is survived by four of her children: Steven C. (Marie), John W., Barbara J., and Suzanne G. Klein; four grandchildren, Ruth, Michael, Matthew (Amanda), and Vincent Klein; three nephews and five nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2018; her eldest son, Peter S., in 1974; her youngest son, Richard L. (Carmela), in 2013; and her sister, Jean C. Cary, in 2016. We are grateful for her life and her memory; we have been awed by her mind, recall, curiosity, insight, and touched and humbled by the gentleness of her later years. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.